The Full Nerd ep. 96: 16-core Ryzen, Radeon Navi revealed, and Nvidia's 'Super' tease

In this episode of The Full Nerd, Gordon Mah Ung, Brad Chacos, Alaina Yee, and Adam Patrick Murray dig into AMD’s major E3 2019 announcements, and Nvidia’s surprising lack of an E3 reveal. Speaking of which: If you’re a gamer, be sure to check out our roundups of 41 must-see PC game trailers from E3 2019, and the 10 best games from the show.

But onto the topics at hand. The gang kicks things off by discussing AMD’s monstrous 16-core Ryzen 9 3950X, a $750 chip packing both the highest boost clocks and thread count in AMD’s mainstream lineup, before showing some love to the new Ryzen 3000 APUs with Radeon Vega graphics. That provides a perfect transition to talk about the new Navi-powered Radeon RX 5700 and 5700 XT graphics cards announced at E3, and where they fall against Nvidia’s RTX 20-series GPUs.

Or where we think they might. Nvidia teased that something “Super” is coming weeks and weeks ago, and despite both Computex and E3 coming and going, we’ve got no idea what it is yet. But the morning this episode was taped, a WCCFTech rumor claimed to have info on what’s coming in the faster, better RTX 20-series “Super” cards, and well, it does sound pretty super indeed (though you should take the leak with a big punch of salt). We discuss what it could portend for this latest chapter in AMD and Nvidia’s ongoing battle for graphics supremacy.

