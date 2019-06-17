Score over 42 hours of beginner-friendly JavaScript training for $31

JavaScript is the language of the web. If you want to develop sites like a pro, then you’ll need to know it. But that doesn’t mean you’ll have to drop everything to go back to school. Instead, learn from home with The Comprehensive JavaScript Bundle and save over $1450.

This package is perfect for anyone that’s new to the world of web development. It includes eight beginner-friendly courses with over 42 hours of in-depth content that’ll introduce you to this popular and professionally relevant programming language. Students will learn the syntax and code structure and discover how to develop dynamic and interactive content.

With this bundle, there are no course schedules so it’s perfect for anyone that’s already employed. And you’ll enjoy lifetime access to the content too, so there are no deadlines either. You’re completely free to go at your own pace.

Business owners, tech enthusiasts, and IT professionals all should know the language of the web. Start creating pro quality websites with The Comprehensive JavaScript Bundle, marked down to just $31 for a limited time.

The Comprehensive JavaScript Bundle - $31



See Deal

Like this deal? Check out Vault — you’ll get four premium tools, including NordVPN and Dashlane, to supercharge your online security. Enter code VAULTONE to try it out for just $1!