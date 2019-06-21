Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
DealPost

Semi-Annual Sale: Become a Certified Microsoft Excel Expert For $39

PCWorld |

sale 19367 primary image
StackCommerce

Today's Best Tech Deals

Picked by PCWorld's Editors

Find More Hand-Picked Tech Deals

Top Deals On Great Products

Picked by Techconnect's Editors

See More Hand-Picked Deals

The job market is competitive. To be the successful applicant, you’ll need to possess skills that others simply do not have. Want to position yourself for success? Then train with The A to Z Microsoft Excel Certification Training Bundle, discounted by over 90 percent to just $39.

This package is ideal for job seekers in nearly every employment sector. It includes eight courses that will get you familiar with the world’s top spreadsheet software title, Microsoft Excel. You’ll learn how spreadsheets work, how to apply them to business, and become adept with Excel’s many features. And, you’ll even walk away with certifications that prove your expertise.

The courses in this bundle are delivered entirely online, so you are free to learn at your convenience. Simply log in at any time 24/7 and train when you have a few moments to spare. And, since you’ll enjoy lifetime access to the content, you can go at your own pace. Finish each course as quickly — or slowly — as you like.

If you have been striking out at job interview after job interview, maybe it’s time to give yourself a leg up. Learn how to use spreadsheets with The A to Z Microsoft Excel Certification Training Bundle, valued at $1,600, but marked down to just $39 for a limited time.

 
The A to Z Microsoft Excel Certification Training Bundle - $39

See Deal

Like this deal? Check out Vault — you’ll get four premium tools, including NordVPN and Dashlane, to supercharge your online security. Enter code VAULTONE to try it out for just $1!

Prices are subject to change.

To comment on this article and other PCWorld content, visit our Facebook page or our Twitter feed.
Related:

Our DealPost commerce team presents the best deals on products and services from online retailers and our partners.