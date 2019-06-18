Connect all the things with this 9-port USB 3.0 hub for just $25

No matter how many ports your laptop has, it never hurts to have more—especially if you’re using a connection-sparse MacBook. A USB hub can help with that, and today you can get one with a whopping nine ports on the cheap with an Amazon discount on a second-gen nine-port TP-Link USB 3.0 hub. The sale brings it down to $25 from a list price of $50.

This hub comes with seven USB 3.0 ports for data transfer and two smart charging ports to charge up your devices. A built-in on/off button allows you to easily control the hub, while a plug-and-play setup makes it easy to get going. In addition, the USB 3.0 ports support transfer speeds up to 5Gbps.

We haven't tried this hub ourselves, but it's a hit on Amazon, with 4.2 stars out of 5 across nearly 450 reviews. It doesn’t connect via USB-C, though. If your laptop only has USB-C ports and you don’t have an adapter, check out our roundup of the best USB-C hubs.

[Today’s deal: TP-Link 9-port USB 3.0 hub for $25 on Amazon.]