The Anker PowerCore+ 26800 portable USB charger is on sale at Amazon for $56

The dreaded “low battery” notification is the bane of our smartphone existence. But now, whether you’re at home or on the go, Amazon’s sale on Anker charging products will help keep your devices powered up on the cheap. The awesome PowerCore+ 26800 portable chargerRemove non-product link is among the sale lineup, as is a sweet PowerPort Wireless 5 pad and stand bundleRemove non-product link.

The PowerCore+ 26800 portable charger is $56 today, down 36 percent from a list price of $87. This 26800mAh external battery provides PowerIQ charging and can power up an iPhone 10 times or a Galaxy S7 seven times on a charge. And that charge doesn’t take long, thanks to a Qualcomm Quick Charge input.

In our review of the the 30W version of this charger, we said the Powercore+ 26800 PD has “everything you need in a battery pack” and gave it 4 stars out of 5 for its fast charging of connected devices, ability to quickly charge itself, and its compatibility with so many devices. We also named this 30W version as the best power bank for USB-C in our power bank roundup.

Another great Anker deal is a wireless charging bundle that includes both the PowerPort Wireless 5 pad and standRemove non-product link. Today, the bundle is down to $30 from a list price of $40. Both chargers feature advanced temperature control and high-speed charging. They also provide viewing options while charging: The pad will keep your phone flat, while the stand positions your phone at an angle so you can more easily see what’s on screen. This wireless charging bundle has 4.3 stars out of 5 across more than 100 Amazon user reviews.

There are plenty of other charging options available, so check out the deal page for the full lineup.