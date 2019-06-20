Newegg has cut the price of this 27-inch 1440p Acer FreeSync monitor to an all-time low

Whether you play games or watch movies, a great monitor is essential for maximum entertainment. Today, though, you can save $200 on the 27-inch 1440p Acer FreeSync monitor (XG270HU) at NeweggRemove non-product link. You’ll need to use the code EMCTBVT34 and enter your email address to get the lowest price.

This monitor’s best quality is its speed. A 1-millisecond response time and the ability to run up to 144Hz make for a speedy, seamless response. In addition, a frameless design and edge-to-edge 2560 x 1440 resolution allow you to hook this up next to another monitor with no gaps in the visual. Built-in speakers and ports—including two DVI, one HDMI, and one DisplayPort connection—make it easy to hook the monitor up to other devices and consoles, if you’re looking to use it for console gaming.

We haven’t tried this monitor ourselves, but we're fans of Acer's PC's and displays. Plus Newegg users love it, giving it an average of 4 stars out of 5 across more than 300 user reviews.

