Amazon's one-day Logitech sale offers all-time low prices on keyboards, mice, and more

It’s time to stock up on accessories, PC fans. Amazon has a one-day sale on today with many Logitech peripherals for gaming and productivityRemove non-product link at or close to their all-time lows. The sale has a lot of mice, but there are also deals on headsets, keyboards, webcams, and other assorted peripherals. Here are our top three picks from the sale:

First up is the Logitech C615 webcam for $25.59Remove non-product link. That’s 40 cents cheaper than the previous all-time low, and about more than half off its $70 MSRP. We reviewed this webcam way back in 2016 and really liked it. You can fold it up to take it with you, and it offers a pretty good image. This camera can record in 1080p, but usually steps down to 720p for video streaming. That’s not all that different from similarly priced web cameras such as the Microsoft Lifecam HD-3000.

Next we picked out the Logitech G203 Prodigy gaming mouse for $20Remove non-product link—another all-time low price. This is a wired mouse with customizable RGB lighting. It has a 6,000 DPI sensor, and what Logitech calls advanced button tensioning for better feel and response.

Finally, there’s the Logitech K350 wireless keyboard for $20Remove non-product link, an all-time low yet again. The keyboard features a curved layout, cushioned palm rest, programmable hot keys, and a long battery life claim. We reviewed this keyboard in February, and while the wave-like form factor isn't for everyone, today's $20 makes it much more attractive, even of you don't use it for full-time typing.

[Today’s deal: Logitech PC gaming and productivity one-day sale on AmazonRemove non-product link]