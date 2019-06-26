Affordable phone plans with no contractual commitments starting at $5

It’s nearly impossible to get around without a cellphone these days, so your phone bill is a necessity. However, what isn’t necessary is the type of plan you’re paying for; most people pay a sizeable premium for unlimited talk, text, and data while coming nowhere close to utilizing their plans to the fullest.

These hefty plans are typically offered by large carriers, but if you don’t need unlimited talk, text, and data, you can save quite a bit of money by shopping for customized plans to better suit your needs. A mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) will allow you to customize your plan at a more affordable price.

The best thing about switching to an MVNO is that you still get the same, reliable service you would expect from a major carrier without having to pay extra. This is because MVNOs are licensed to use a major carrier’s network to provide you service. Today, we’ll be examining Tello, which uses the Sprint Network to provide customized plans and 4G LTE starting at $5, and if you sign up now, you can get 50% off any plan!

Tello has a variety of premade plans made to suit a variety of needs. For example, if you mostly use your phone for business calls and texts, you can save by signing up for Tello’s Value plan, which offers unlimited talk and text plus 1 GB of data for $14 per month. Alternatively, if you’re a power user who mostly uses data and texting while rarely making calls, you can create your own plan with 4GB of data, 100 minutes, and unlimited text. Comparatively, Sprint’s cheapest plan is Unlimited Basic, which offers unlimited talk, text, and data for $60.

Stop spending money on an unlimited phone plan if your data, talk, and text just goes to waste. With Tello, you can get a phone plan tailored just for you for a fraction of the cost, and you can sign up now for 50% off.