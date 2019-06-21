Hurry up and snag a Radeon RX Vega 56 for a crazy low $260 at Newegg

It’s Friday, and we've got a fantastic graphics card deal to kick off the weekend. Newegg is selling the MSI Radeon RX Vega 56 for $260Remove non-product link after applying the checkout code EMCTBVU48 and a $20 mail-in rebate. That means you’ll pay $280 upfront, so even if you forget to mail in the rebate, that's still cheaper than you’ll find elsewhere. Currently, the next best price for an RX Vega 56 is around $300.

The RX Vega 56 is a fantastic card for 1080p gameplay offering around 25 to 45 percent more performance than cards such as the RX 580. With this card you can happily play AAA titles at 1080p/144Hz and even have some fair performance at 1440p. The RX Vega 56 is rocking 8GB of HBM2 (high bandwidth memory) that promises three times the performance of GDDR5 RAM and should prevent any possible memory bottlenecks. This particular card has one HDMI port, and three DisplayPort.

With AMD planning to roll out two new graphics cards in July, we expect to see more deals on older graphics card in the coming weeks. If the Vega 56 doesn't catch your fancy check back with us for more great AMD (and possibly Nvidia) deals this summer.

