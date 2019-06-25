Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
This Windows 10 mini PC is discounted by almost 50%

There are times when you’d like to have the portability of a handheld, but the power of a PC. For those instances, there’s the Fusion C Mini PC. And, since the price of this lightweight personal computer has been dropped to just $126.99, now’s the perfect time to secure one.

This computer offers the best of both worlds. The Fusion C is a fully functional Windows 10 PC that’s powerful enough to run all your favorite apps, yet it retains a footprint that’s so small you can take it with you wherever you go. Just plug it into a television via HDMI, attach a keyboard and mouse, and you’re all set.

Worried that it won’t have the processing power you need? Think again. The Fusion C features an Intel Atom Bay Trail Quad Core processor, two gigs of RAM, and 32GB of storage so it’ll keep you productive. It also has three USB ports, built-in Wi-Fi connectivity, and it boasts a fanless design so it’ll always run whisper quiet, making it perfect for meetings.

The Fusion C Mini PC usually retails for $250, but you can get it on sale for just $126.99 today, nearly 50% off the MSRP.

 
