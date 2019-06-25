This Windows 10 mini PC is discounted by almost 50%

There are times when you’d like to have the portability of a handheld, but the power of a PC. For those instances, there’s the Fusion C Mini PC. And, since the price of this lightweight personal computer has been dropped to just $126.99, now’s the perfect time to secure one.

This computer offers the best of both worlds. The Fusion C is a fully functional Windows 10 PC that’s powerful enough to run all your favorite apps, yet it retains a footprint that’s so small you can take it with you wherever you go. Just plug it into a television via HDMI, attach a keyboard and mouse, and you’re all set.

Worried that it won’t have the processing power you need? Think again. The Fusion C features an Intel Atom Bay Trail Quad Core processor, two gigs of RAM, and 32GB of storage so it’ll keep you productive. It also has three USB ports, built-in Wi-Fi connectivity, and it boasts a fanless design so it’ll always run whisper quiet, making it perfect for meetings.

The Fusion C Mini PC usually retails for $250, but you can get it on sale for just $126.99 today, nearly 50% off the MSRP.

