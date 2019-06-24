Amazon's blowing out laptops, storage, routers, and other PC hardware for 24 hours

Good news, laptop fans! Amazon’s dishing out some stellar deals for you right now. The online retailer is throwing a one-day laptops and accessories blowoutRemove non-product link with price cuts on laptops, SD cards, external drives, routers, and more. If you’re looking for a new notebook or more storage, you won’t want to miss these deals.

Here are our top picks from the sale, which ends just before midnight on Monday evening Pacific time.

First up is the Dell Inspiron 14 5482 for $506. This 14-inch convertible laptop features a quad-core, 1.6GHz Core i5-8265U processor with Intel UHD Graphics 620. It also has 8GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD, and the display is a 14-inch 1080p touchscreen. This laptop was $659 a few days ago and today’s price is the all-time low.

If you know any budding artists, the One by Wacom Graphic Drawing Tablet is just $50 today. This drawing tablet usually sells for $70, and is once again the all-time low for this device. This is an entry-level drawing tablet and comes with its own pressure-sensitive pen. The working area measures 6 inches by 3.7 inches.

Finally, we’ve got the WD 3TB My Passport X for $83, down from $103, and it’s another all-time low. This external hard drive is meant for use with the Xbox One, but there’s no reason you can’t use it with a PC. It doesn’t have any extras like backup software, but that can often be a plus since the world does not lack for Windows backup utilities.

Be sure to check out the full sale for deep discounts on mesh routers, gaming laptops, SD cards, luxurious mousepads, and more.

[Today's deal: Laptops and accessories one-day sale at Amazon.]