This sleek, Core i7-equipped Acer Swift 3 laptop costs just $530 after a massive $240 discount

If you've been on the hunt for a sleek yet powerful Windows 10 laptop that won't leave you penniless, today's your day. Newegg is selling the Acer Swift 3 for just $530 until Monday. That's way down from the best price Amazon has ever had on this laptop at $604. And to sweeten this already juicy deal, Newegg will also toss in a $30 promotional gift card that you usually receive four days after invoicing.

This particular laptop comes in gold only at the sale price. It’s rocking a quad-core (eight thread) Core i7-8550U with a clock speed of 1.8GHz and a turbo frequency of 4GHz. This is a last-generation Kaby Lake R processor, but it’s still very powerful, and a solid piece of silicon for running this rig.

The Swift 3 also comes with 8GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD, and a 15.6-inch 1080p IPS display with a 178-degree viewing angle. It’s rocking one HDMI port, two USB 3.0 ports, one USB-C, one USB 2.0 connection, and a multi-card reader. Acer’s notebook also offers a fingerprint reader, a backlit keyboard, and an “aluminum all-metal body.”

Acer is known for creating well priced, but dependable laptops. If you need a new Windows laptop this is a great choice (as long as you don’t mind the color). You don’t find laptop this fully loaded and this powerful in this price range very often.

