Heimdal uses AI to keep your PC safe from ransomware, spyware, and more

Cybercrime is getting more advanced by the day, and when it comes to protecting our devices and data, some outside-the-box thinking is required. Heimdal is an innovative antivirus solution that uses the power of AI to keep ransomware, spyware, and more threats at bay. You can get a lifetime of protection today for only $39.95.

Heimdal's Thor Foresight plan works by continually scanning your computer for threats. It automatically updates apps, fixes vulnerabilities, and it features compatibility with other security programs. It’s so revolutionary, in fact, that’s it’s received a maximum score of 5 stars on Trustpilot.

It’s time to upgrade from your conventional antivirus. Enjoy unwavering protection with a lifetime subscription to Heimdal Thor Foresight, normally priced at $50.50, and now discounted to just $39.95 for a limited time.

Heimdal Thor Foresight Home Malware Protection: Lifetime Subscription (1 PC) - $39.95



See Deal

Like this deal? Check out Vault — you’ll get four premium tools, including NordVPN and Dashlane, to supercharge your online security. Enter code VAULTONE to try it out for just $1.

Prices are subject to change.