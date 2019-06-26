Deal

Dell's powerful 8-core, all-AMD Inspiron Gaming Desktop is on sale for only $850

The Dell Inspiron Gaming desktop with a Ryzen 7 2700x and an RX 580 is just $850 right now.

dellinspirongaming
Dell

There are some sweet deals at Dell right now to get your summer off to a great start. One of our favorite picks is this Inspiron Gaming Desktop going for $850 after the checkout code 50OFF699. Dell estimates the full value of the desktop at $1,379, which seems steep, but this is undoubtedly a killer deal on a well-equipped system.

For that money you get a desktop tower with an eight-core, sixteen-thread, 3.7GHz Ryzen 7 2700x CPU. The graphics come courtesy of the 4GB Radeon RX 580, though it’s not clear which manufacturer made the card. The Inspiron Gaming Desktop also packs 16GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD boot drive, and a 1TB 7200 RPM hard drive. Bluetooth 4.1 and 802.11ac Wi-Fi keep you connected wirelessly, but a mouse, keyboard, and monitor are not included.

This is a great price for a pre-built gaming PC, and based on current prices you’d probably pay about the same or more to build this yourself—especially once you factor in the cost of Windows 10. A 4GB RX 580 is a good choice for 1080p gaming, especially when paired with the powerful Ryzen 7 2700x. We really liked this processor when it rolled out in April 2018. Its successor is coming out on July 7, but at this price there’s no reason not to invest in a Ryzen 7 2700x-powered PC.

If you want a fancy gaming mouse to go with your new gaming PC, Amazon is selling the Razer Mamba Elite wired mouse for $60. That’s the all-time low for this mouse, which rocks a 16,000 DPI optical sensor, mechanical switches, nine programmable buttons, and RGB lighting.

[Today’s deal: Dell Inspiron Gaming AMD desktop for $850 with checkout code 50OFF699 at Dell.]

