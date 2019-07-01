Add a massive 2TB of storage to your PC with this $53 WD Blue hard drive

The world is filled with talk of speedy SATA III SSDs and super zippy NVMe SSDs, but even with all that awesome speed available, pokey old hard drives are still useful for bulk storage. Right now, Newegg is selling the 2TB WD Blue desktop hard drive for $53Remove non-product link with the checkout code EMCTCTU22.

That’s only about $7 off the Amazon price, but it is still a good price for all that storage. Newegg’s sale lasts until Tuesday.

WD uses a color-coded system to give potential buyers a general sense of how its hard drives should perform. WD Blue is the general purpose, mid-tier drive. It’s rated for 5,400 RPM and is pretty reliable, but it’s not built for performance. If you’re looking for a massive hard drive to house games you’re better served by WD Black drives, which cost about double for the same capacity as this on-sale offering.

Still, the WD Blue has its place. This is a great secondary drive to offload your files, including photos, music, and videos. It comes with a two-year limited warranty, and WD’s various optimization features such as IntelliSeek to reduce power consumption, vibration, and noise, as well as Data LifeGuard for monitoring the health of the drive.

[Today’s deal: 2TB WD Blue for $53 at Newegg.Remove non-product link]