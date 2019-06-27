Amazon's one-day Acer sale offers deep discounts on laptops, monitors, and more

Amazon’s got a knack for awesome one-day sales, and today brings another one. The online retailer is selling a wide range of Acer products for up to 30 percent off. The deals include discounted prices on gaming mice, monitors, laptops, backpacks, headsets, mechanical keyboards, and more. Here are our three favorite picks from the sale.

First up is the Acer Chromebook 15 for $240, about $90 off its most recent price and an all-time low priceRemove non-product link. We normally aren’t big fans of Chromebook deals that crack $200, but this one is different. This laptop features a 15.6-inch 1080p touchscreen, 4GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, and a dual-core 1.1GHz Intel Celeron N3350. Bottom line, it's a great Chromebook. Even if it didn't have a touchscreen we’d be happy with it at even $220, but the display really seals the deal. Acer makes solid Chromebooks, and this one supports Android apps and Linux apps beyond the regular Chrome OS.

Gamers on a budget should check out the 23.8-inch FreeSync Acer Nitro VG240Y for $110Remove non-product link. Another device at its all-time low and well below the $170 MSRP. This IPS monitor has two HDMI ports, and one VGA. The display's frame is razor thin on the sides making it a good choice for smacking multiple displays together. It also has a 75Hz refresh rate, and a 1 millisecond response time. There are also a pair of 2-watt speakers if you want to game or stream videos without a headset.

Finally, if you’re looking for a gaming mouse, the Acer Predator Cestus 500 is $34Remove non-product link, this is the peripheral’s all-time low and $26 lower than the most recent price drop. This mouse features RGB lighting, on-board memory for 5 profile settings, a 7,200 DPI sensor, and eight customizable macro keys.

[Today’s deal: Amazon’s one-day Acer products saleRemove non-product link]