Pair the Razer Ornata Chroma keyboard with an awesome gaming mouse for $100 today

Today is a great day to upgrade your gaming rig with a keyboard and a solid gaming mouse. Amazon has slashed prices on great gear from Corsair, Razer, and SteelSeries to some of the best prices we've seen, so you might want to act fast.

The Razer Ornata Chroma gaming keyboard is $60 right nowRemove non-product link, a drop of $20 from its most recent price cut and only about the best price we've seen since its 2018 all-time low. The Ornata Chroma features customizable RGB lighting, macro support, and a wrist wrest that attaches to the keyboard via magnets. This keyboard is well rated on Amazon, but it is not a traditional mechanical keyboard. Instead, it uses “mecha-mechanical” switches, which are rubber dome switches that try to replicate the feel of mechanical switches. We wouldn’t recommend this keyboard at its usual $80 since you can find solid entry-level mechanical keyboards at that price, but at $60 it’s a good buy as an upgrade from whatever stock rubber dome keyboard you're using right now.

We also found two great gaming mice to go with it. The first is the SteelSeries Rival 600 for $60Remove non-product link, also the lowest price we've seen this year. This mouse features a 12,000 DPI sensor, mechanical switches, 7 programmable buttons, and configurable weight combinations to customize the mouse’s feel to your preferences. We didn’t review this mouse, but we did like the Rival 650.

If $60 is too much, the Corsair M65 Elite is $40Remove non-product link, $20 off its list price and an all-time low. It has an 18,000 DPI sensor, tunable weight configurations, eight programmable buttons, and Omron mechanical switches. We haven’t reviewed this mouse, but it is well-rated on Amazon and Corsair is a solid name for PC peripherals and components.

[Today's deals: Razer Ornata Chroma gaming keyboard for $60Remove non-product link, SteelSeries Rival 600 for $60Remove non-product link, and the Corsair M65 Elite is $40Remove non-product link]