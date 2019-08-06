Save almost 50% on this 55” LG OLED 4K TV

Shopping for a new TV can be daunting. They’re so expensive and the technology changes so quickly that it’s hard to find one that offers the right balance of longevity and economy. And that’s precisely what makes the LG B8 Series 55” OLED 4K TV is such a stand out option, especially considering you can get it for almost half price today.

The LG B8 Series is the television of choice for budget conscious families and will be sure to provide years of enjoyment. It offers some of the most advanced technology you can find in a TV today including artificial intelligence, ultra realistic color processing, and smart home compatibility. But, while it boasts all that tech, it comes at a price point that’s so low you’ll be forced to do a double take.

So, how good is this set? Well, it was named one of the best 4K TV’s of 2018 by Consumer Reports, and it’s manufactured by LG, a brand that’s been respected for its high quality and attention to detail for years. Add all that up, and you’ve got a purchase that’s high on value and low on risk that’s certain to meet all your needs.

The impressive 55-inch LG B8 Series OLED 4K TV has an MSRP of $2,300. When you take advantage of this offer, however, you’ll save almost half off that price and get it for just $1,199.99.

LG B8 Series 55" OLED 4K HDR TV



See Deal

Like this deal? Check out Vault — you’ll get four premium tools, including NordVPN and Dashlane, to supercharge your online security. Try it free for 14 days now!

Prices subject to change.