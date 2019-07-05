Belkin's Wemo Mini Smart Plug is $18 right now at Amazon

If you’ve got an old-school fan, light, or some other appliance that lacks smart control, you can add some digital assistance intelligence by buying an inexpensive smart plug. Today, Amazon is selling Belkin’s Wemo Mini Smart Plug for $18Remove non-product link. The price has bounced around a lot in the last few weeks, usually selling anywhere from $20 to $25, but this is the lowest price yet for this device.

The Wemo Mini Smart Plug works with all the major smart home assistants including Amazon’s Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple HomeKit. It doesn’t require a hub, meaning you can get up and running by connecting this device to your Wi-Fi via a smartphone app. Wemo designed these devices to take up only a single plug on the wall so you don’t have to sacrifice an entire outlet for it. You can also stack two in one spot.

With this smart plug you can set schedules for items to turn on and off when needed, or set a timer if you need an appliance such as a humidifier to shut down after running for a certain amount of time. There’s also an “Away Mode” that can turn off lights randomly to help make it look like someone’s at home.

We really liked the Mini Smart Home Plug when we reviewed it in June 2017 for its compact design and ability to play nice with a variety of home assistants, and today you can get it at a really great price.

[ Today’s deal: Belkin’s Wemo Mini Smart Plug for $18Remove non-product link. ]