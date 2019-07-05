Get into 4K gaming with this 27-inch FreeSync monitor under $300 at Amazon

Deal

If you've got the graphics card to handle 4K gaming, this 27-inch LG monitor for $273 is a great way to get started.

If 4K gaming has been out of your price range, today’s a good day to turn that around. Amazon is selling a 27-inch LG 4K HDR FreeSync monitor for $273. This is the lowest price yet for this monitor, though it has been falling in the past few weeks. As recently as late June, however, it was up around $300.

The LG 27UL500-W features 4K resolution and high dynamic range, with the latter helping to create really vivid colors. LG also says this IPS display has 98 percent fidelity with the sRGB color spectrum.

For gamers, the great thing about this monitor beyond the resolution and HDR is FreeSync. AMD’s variable refresh rate technology allows the monitor and graphics card to work together to reduce in-game screen tearing and stuttering for a much smoother visual experience.

There are also game modes for first person shooters and real-time strategy (RTS) games, which helps improve the visual experience for those particular game types.

For ports, the monitor has two HDMI and one DisplayPort. The refresh rate maxes out at 60Hz and the response time is 5ms. Still, this is a great looking monitor available for a solid price.

[ Today's deal: 27-inch LG 4K HDR FreeSync monitor for $273. ]

