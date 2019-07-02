Big storage to go: Get a 64GB flash drive for $10 or a 128GB microSD card for $20

Storage is the theme of the early part of this week. Yesterday, we talked about a great deal on storage for your PC (that’s still available by the way). Today, we’re looking at storage for your mobile devices, including laptops and phones.

First up is a 128GB Samsung Evo Select microSD for $20. That’s only a few dollars down from its most recent price of about $22, and is pretty much at the card’s all time low of $19.96. This is a great card for an Android phone with an expansion slot or a laptop with the appropriate card reader. Samsung says this card is also suitable for recording 4K UHD videos.

Next up is the 64GB SanDisk Ultra Fit USB 3.1 thumb drive for $10, which again isn’t much of a drop from its most recent price of around $12. This is, however, the all-time low price for this drive. SanDisk’s Ultra Fit models are more compact than your average thumb drives so that only the very end is visible when it’s plugged into a USB port. The idea is that you’d rarely remove this drive so that it can act as extended storage for laptops that need a little more capacity.

[Today’s deals: 128GB Samsung Evo microSD for $20 and 64GB SanDisk Ultra Fit for $10 at Amazon.]