PCWorld's July Digital Magazine: AMD's Ryzen 9 3950X

Stay on top of the latest tech with PCWorld’s Digital Magazine. Available as single copies or as a monthly subscription, it highlights the best content from PCWorld.com—the most important news, the key product reviews, and the most useful features and how-to stories—in a curated Digital Magazine for Android and iOS, as well for the desktop and other tablet readers.

In the July issue

In July we feature AMD's Ryzen 9 3950X. It’s a 16-core CPU aiming to topple Intel's gaming dominance. If you’re considering a new mid-range Android phone and photo quality is important, we put the Samsung Galaxy A50 up against the Google Pixel 3a. Find out which shooter is best for you.

Other highlights include:

News : Microsoft's next-gen Xbox 'Project Scarlett' console packs Ryzen, Radeon Navi, SSDs, and ray-tracing



: Microsoft's next-gen Xbox 'Project Scarlett' console packs Ryzen, Radeon Navi, SSDs, and ray-tracing MSI GS65 Stealth Thin Review: This thin gaming laptop features 9th-gen Core and GTX 1660 Ti

This thin gaming laptop features 9th-gen Core and GTX 1660 Ti Lenovo ThinkPad X390 review: A sharp business laptop with caveats

A sharp business laptop with caveats OnePlus 7 Pro review: Not a flagship killer, a flagship contender

Not a flagship killer, a flagship contender Raspberry Pi 3 B+ review: Better than ever, but limits remain

Better than ever, but limits remain Here's How: How to get Windows 10 cheap (or even for free)

Video highlights

Watch: After unveiling its "Project Athena" vision for the future of mobile computing at CES in January, Intel finally provided more detail on what exactly will be inside certified laptops that will begin shipping later this year. Our Mark Hachman saw numerous examples at Computex in Taipei.

How to subscribe and start reading

Subscribers can visit this page to learn how to access PCWorld on any device and start reading the current issue right away.

Subscribers: Update your PCWorld app to the latest version today!

Not a subscriber? With the PCWorld's subscription, you get access to the digital magazine on as many devices as you’d like. Subscribe today!