Anker's popular, already affordable car chargers and dash cams are even cheaper for today only

You’ve got tech gear for your living room, the den, and your study, but how about your car? Technology can make commutes more comfortable, too, and today Amazon is throwing a huge one-day sale on Anker Roav car gear and tools that you don’t want to miss. The gear ranges from dashcams to chargers to jump start kits and beyond—even Lightning and USB cables to connect your devices are available cheap.

The sale ends just before midnight on Wednesday evening. We sifted through all the discounts to find our favorite deals:

The Anker Roav DashCam C1 is $54.39, which is about $4 higher than the all-time low, and $19 below the more typical $73 for this device. It features 1080p image capture, a wide angle camera, and motion activation to automatically record hit and runs. It’s also built for moderate cold and high heat with an operating temperature range of 19 degrees Fahrenheit all the way up to 149F.

Next up we’ve got the Roav Jump Starter Pro for $72, which is $28 off the usual $100. This 800 amp charger can give your car a jump with two jumper cables that plug into the battery. It has enough power to help gas engines up to 6 liters in size, or diesel engines up to 3 liters. The unit also has a built-in flashlight and a compass, and there are two USB ports for high-speed charging of mobile devices.

Finally, if you just need a smartphone car holster, the Anker PowerWave Fast Wireless Car Charger is $30, the all-time low and down from the usual $46. This car charger works with most phones in terms of size, and clips onto the air vent. It’s also Qi certified for charging compatible phones on the go. In the box you get the holster, two air-vent grips, and a three-foot micro USB cable to deliver power to the holster for charging.

[Today’s deal: Anker Roav car accessories and tools one-day sale on Amazon.]