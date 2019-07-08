Amazon is selling the 3rd-gen Echo Dot for 50% off ahead of Prime Day

Prime Day is less than a week away, but the deals are already arriving. To kick things off, Amazon is selling the most recent third-generation Echo Dot for $25Remove non-product link, 50 percent off its usual $50 price, a dollar off its all-time-low and a price that likely won't get any better come Prime Day next Monday.

The Echo Dot is a fantastic device for connecting your various smart home components and appliances. If you want to turn off all the smart lights in your house without getting off the couch, the Echo Dot is a great tool. It also works for on demand music from a variety of sources including Amazon Music, Apple Music, Pandora, and Spotify. It comes in three colors: heather gray, charcoal, and sandstone.

When we reviewed the third-generation Dot in October we really liked it for its low price, solid audio in its class of speaker, and attractive design. If you haven’t got a smart speaker in your home yet as your electrical outlets, light sockets, and kitchen fill up with smart devices then the Dot is a great choice to start.

