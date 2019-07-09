You can score a 40-inch 1080p TCL TV for an all-time-low price of $130 today

One week ago today, we told you about a really cheap TCL 32-inch 720p HDTV. That deal is gone, but today we've got a great price on an even better TCL set: Amazon is selling the TCL 40D100 40-inch 1080p TV for $130 todayRemove non-product link, well below its $300 MSRP and a good deal better than the previous all-time-low of $155.

Just as with last week’s 720p set, this 1080p television is a 2017 model, but since it’s not packing any smarts that really doesn’t matter. In fact, if you ask us getting a "dumb" TV without built-in software is a good thing. That way you can just buy a set-top box like the Roku or a dongle like the Chromecast to get everything a smart TV offers. And there are plenty of ports to hook them up, with three HDMI ports (including one HDMI ARC) and USB, as well as component in and optical audio out.

We haven't reviewed this TV, but Amazon users rate it highly, and at this price it would make a great secondary set for the house.

[Today’s deal: TCL 40D100 40-inch 1080p TV for $130 on AmazonRemove non-product link]