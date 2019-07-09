The Full Nerd ep. 99: Ryzen 3000, Radeon RX 5700, and GeForce RTX Super reviewed

We’re only one show away from our milestone 100th episode, but this one might be even more exciting. In this episode of The Full Nerd, Gordon Mah Ung, Brad Chacos, and Adam Patrick Murray dig into the earth-shattering hardware releases that rocked the PC this week.

Over the past seven days, we’ve seen the hotly anticipated release of AMD’s Ryzen 3000 CPUs and Radeon RX 5700 series graphics cards, both built using the industry-leading 7nm manufacturing process. These parts kick ass, and for the first time in a long time, AMD has seized the CPU crown from Intel (though Intel still holds an edge in some scenarios). Even Intel’s Core i9 chips have very little room left to maneuver in the shadow of the monstrous 12-core, 24-thread Ryzen 9 3900X.

In addition to 7nm, the Radeon RX 5700 GPUs are also built using an all-new “RDNA” graphics architecture that fix many of the drawbacks in previous Radeon GPUs, but they can’t quite match Ryzen’s killer blow. That’s because Nvidia attempted to steal AMD’s thunder with the launch of new GeForce RTX “Super” graphics cards that effectively shift performance down a price tier, with the $399 GeForce RTX Super delivering frames on par with the original $499 RTX 2070, and the $499 RTX 2070 Super nearly matching the original $700 RTX 2080. Their launch prompted AMD to slash Radeon RX 5700 series pricing before the next-gen graphics cards even released.

So yeah, it’s been a busy week. We had so much to talk about that the episode clocks in at nearly two hours long, one of the longest shows we’ve ever had.

