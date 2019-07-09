Opinion

The Full Nerd ep. 99: Ryzen 3000, Radeon RX 5700, and GeForce RTX Super reviewed

We recap an earth-shattering week for PC hardware.

Hardware & Accessories
Reviews galore: Ryzen 9 3900X, Radeon RX 5700/XT, GeForce RTX 2060/2070 Super | The Full Nerd ep. 99
Reviews galore: Ryzen 9 3900X, Radeon RX 5700/XT, GeForce RTX 2060/2070 Super | The Full Nerd ep. 99
Closed Captioning Closed captioning available on our YouTube channel
More for you to like:
The Full Nerd
16-core Ryzen, Radeon Navi, Nvidia Super rumors | The Full Nerd ep. 96 16-core Ryzen, Radeon Navi, Nvidia...
The Full Nerd
GTX 1650 reviews, new 9th gen Intel CPUs, Ryzen 3000 leaks, Q&A | The Full Nerd ep. 92 GTX 1650 reviews, new 9th gen...
The Full Nerd
GTX 1660 Ti rumors, Creative Super X-Fi review, Q&A | The Full Nerd Ep. 82 GTX 1660 Ti rumors, Creative Super...
The Full Nerd
RTX 2060 review, 3rd-gen Ryzen news, and the best of PCs at CES 2019 | The Full Nerd Ep. 81 RTX 2060 review, 3rd-gen Ryzen...
The Full Nerd
GeForce RTX 2070 review, PT's controversial CPU benchmarks revised, and more | The Full Nerd Ep. 72 GeForce RTX 2070 review, PT's...
The Full Nerd
GeForce RTX graphics review, RTX 2080 or GTX 1080 Ti, or buy a Radeon instead? | The Full Nerd Ep. 68 GeForce RTX graphics review, RTX...
Today's show covers all the major new reviews, including AMD Ryzen 9 3900X, Radeon RX 5700/5700XT, and Nvidia Geforce RTX 2060 Super and 2070 Super.

Today's Best Tech Deals

Picked by PCWorld's Editors

Find More Hand-Picked Tech Deals

Top Deals On Great Products

Picked by Techconnect's Editors

See More Hand-Picked Deals

We’re only one show away from our milestone 100th episode, but this one might be even more exciting. In this episode of The Full Nerd, Gordon Mah UngBrad Chacos, and Adam Patrick Murray dig into the earth-shattering hardware releases that rocked the PC this week.

Over the past seven days, we’ve seen the hotly anticipated release of AMD’s Ryzen 3000 CPUs and Radeon RX 5700 series graphics cards, both built using the industry-leading 7nm manufacturing process. These parts kick ass, and for the first time in a long time, AMD has seized the CPU crown from Intel (though Intel still holds an edge in some scenarios). Even Intel’s Core i9 chips have very little room left to maneuver in the shadow of the monstrous 12-core, 24-thread Ryzen 9 3900X.

In addition to 7nm, the Radeon RX 5700 GPUs are also built using an all-new “RDNA” graphics architecture that fix many of the drawbacks in previous Radeon GPUs, but they can’t quite match Ryzen’s killer blow. That’s because Nvidia attempted to steal AMD’s thunder with the launch of new GeForce RTX “Super” graphics cards that effectively shift performance down a price tier, with the $399 GeForce RTX Super delivering frames on par with the original $499 RTX 2070, and the $499 RTX 2070 Super nearly matching the original $700 RTX 2080. Their launch prompted AMD to slash Radeon RX 5700 series pricing before the next-gen graphics cards even released.

So yeah, it’s been a busy week. We had so much to talk about that the episode clocks in at nearly two hours long, one of the longest shows we’ve ever had.

You can witness it all in the video embedded above. You can also watch The Full Nerd episode 99 on YouTube (subscribe to the channel while you’re there!) or listen to it on Soundcloud if you prefer the audio alone.

Speaking of audio, you can subscribe to The Full Nerd in iTunes (please leave a review if you enjoy the show). We’re also on StitcherGoogle Play, or you can point your favorite podcast-savvy RSS reader to: http://feeds.soundcloud.com/users/soundcloud:users:226190044/sounds.rss 

Have a PC- or gaming-related question? Email thefullnerd@pcworld.com and we’ll try to answer it in the next episode. You can also join the PC-related discussions and ask us questions on The Full Nerd’s Discord server. Finally, be sure to follow PCWorld on FacebookYouTube, and Twitch to watch future episodes live and pick our brains in real time! 

Related:
  
Shop Tech Products at Amazon