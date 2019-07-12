Your kids can print their own toys with the Toybox 3D printer

In the coming years, 3D printers will become as commonplace as the home computer. It’s set to revolutionize our manufacturing industries, healthcare sectors, and more. Want to introduce your kids to it now? Teach them how it works with Toybox 3D Printer Deluxe Bundle, offered with savings of 32 percent off the MSRP.

The Toybox is a small, kid-friendly 3D printer that includes a massive catalog of toys. Your child simply selects the one they want to print and the Toybox does the rest. It’s safe, requires no parental supervision, and you don’t need to use any sharp tools to remove items. And, once they get the hang of it, your kids can use the companion app to design and print their own creations.

https://www.youtube.com/embed/tGUgALOF0pw

This bundle comes complete with the printer, eight filament colors, and everything else you’ll need to get started. You’ll receive enough non-toxic and biodegradable ‘printer food’ to create anywhere from 100 to 300 toys and the printer features an easy one-touch functionality that virtually anyone can make sense of.

This may be the most important educational tool you can purchase for your kids today. Save over $150 on the purchase of the Toybox 3D Printer Deluxe Bundle and pay just $314.99 for a limited time.

Toybox 3D Printer Deluxe Bundle - $314.99



See Deal

Like this deal? Check out Vault — you’ll get four premium tools, including NordVPN and Dashlane, to supercharge your online security. Try it free for 14 days now!

Prices subject to change.