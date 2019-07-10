Killer 1080p gaming for cheap: This Radeon RX 590 with 3 months of Xbox Game Pass for PC is $190

Now that the first of AMD’s new Navi family of graphics cards are out, we’re still waiting for the older generation Polaris cards to drop in price. That hasn’t really started yet, but perhaps today’s deal is a suggestion of things to come.

Newegg is selling the 8GB PowerColor Red Dragon Radeon RX 590 for $190Remove non-product link with the checkout code EMCTCTY37. This card was recently selling for $210 so you’re saving about $20 from that price, and most RX 590 cards are selling for $220 or more. Newegg’s sale price expires just before midnight on Wednesday night.

On top of the card, you also get three free months of Xbox Game Pass for PC, a $30 MSRP. Xbox Game Pass for PC is a subscription service that lets you play all kinds of great games for free. It’s kind of like a Netflix for games. Featured games include Forza Horizon 4, Metro Exodus, Prey, Gears of War 4, and Rise of the Tomb Raider, and an absolute ton of top-tier indie gems.

The Radeon RX 590 delivers no-compromises 1080p gaming performance with most modern AAA games set to Ultra graphics. You can get respectable 1440p performance in many games as well, especially if you don’t bumping the visuals down from Ultra to High. This particular card features one DVI-D port, one HDMI, and one DisplayPort.

[Today’s deal: PowerColor Red Dragon RX 590 for $190 with checkout code EMCTCTY37 on Newegg.Remove non-product link]