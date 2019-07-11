Here are 3 great deals you won't find on Prime Day

Most people know that Prime Day is approaching quickly. But Amazon isn’t the only place to find great deals on July 15. Below are three great tech deals you won't find on Amazon Prime Day. Read on for details:



AirSounds True Wireless Earbuds

MSRP: $99.99 | Sale Price: $29.99 | Today: $25

These earbuds look and feel just like Apple’s popular AirPods, but cost a fraction of the price. They provide a crisp, clear sound and feature ultra modern technology ― such as Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity ― so they’ll last for a while. They offer a generous three hours of playback time per charge but also come with a handy recharging case that extends their playback time to eight hours.

Dancebot Dancing Robot

MSRP: $77.99 | Sale Price: $44.99 | Today: $40

Add a touch of fun with the Dancebot. This thing is more than just another dancing robot. It features an intelligent algorithm that lets it interpret audio and adjust its moves accordingly. It also has a built in Bluetooth speaker, which makes it perfect for listening to your favorite music, podcasts, audio books, and more.

Platinum Sonic Toothbrush and UV Sanitizing Charging Base With 2 Bonus Brush Heads

MSRP: $259.99 | Sale Price: $49.99 | Today: $45

Enjoy a cleaner mouth — and improved dental checkups — with this effective and easy to use electric toothbrush. It harnesses the power of 40,000 brush strokes per minute to clean your teeth of plaque, bacteria, and germs. It features three settings, comes with a UV sanitizing base, and two extra brush heads so you won’t need to buy replacements anytime soon.

Prices subject to change.