Grab highly rated Bluetooth speakers for cheap in Amazon's one-day Prime Member sale

If you need a portable speaker to help you kick out the jams at the park, the beach, or the lake this summer, Amazon’s got you covered. The retailer is throwing a one-day blowout sale on DOSS Bluetooth speakers, but for Prime members only.

If you aren’t a Prime member, now’s a great time to fire up Amazon’s 30-day free trial. That way you can take advantage of these deals as well as all the forthcoming deals on Prime Day, Amazon’s in-house Black Friday rival. It starts on Monday.

We aren’t familiar with the DOSS brand, but these speakers are very well reviewed by customers on Amazon. Here are the three speakers we’re most interested in from the sale:

The DOSS Touch wireless Bluetooth V4.0 speaker is $19.59, down from $28. It features capacitive touch controls for changing tracks and volume. Connections happen via Bluetooth 4.0, the unit pumps out 12W of audio power, and the battery can supply 12 hours of playtime with your volume set no higher than 75 percent.

For anyone heading near a body of water, check out the DOSS “waterproof” speaker for $21, down from $30. This is the all-time low price for this speaker. It features an IPX6 rating, which means it will withstand dust really well and can stand up to three minutes of water jets spraying it. The speaker cannot be submerged, however, so it’s really more water resistant than water proof. It has the same 12 hour playtime as the other speaker, and 20 watt stereo sound.

Finally, there’s the more compact DOSS E-go II for $25.19, down from $38. This is a 12W speaker, promising 12 hours of playtime, and the same IPX6 rating as the previous model.

[Today’s deal: DOSS Bluetooth speaker sale for Prime members only on Amazon.]