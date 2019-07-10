Upgrade to massive, fast, Editors' Choice award-winning storage for cheap today

Loading up your PC with fast storage is one of the best upgrades you can make to a PC, and today, Newegg is making it a little bit cheaper to get two really fantastic drives at solid prices. The online retailer is selling the 1TB Adata XPG SX8200 Pro M.2 NVMe SSD for $130Remove non-product link, and the 4TB WD Black hard drive for $155 with checkout code EMCTCTE33Remove non-product link. The WD Black sale ends at midnight Pacific time on Wednesday, and the Adata sale lasts until Friday.

Adata's XPG SX8200 is currently $150 on Amazon, so you’re saving $30 with Newegg. On top of the sale price, you get a $10 Newegg gift card. We reviewed the XPG SX8200 in December and loved it, awarding it 4.5/5 stars and an Editors' Choice award. The NVMe interface offers fantastic performance, and it comes with a nice looking heat spreader, which gamers will appreciate. We did find, however, that performance would take a hit during unusually long writes.

We called the Adata XPG SX8200 "a great drive at a great price."

Shifting gears to more spacious storage, WD Black is the company’s best performing consumer-grade hard drive. It spins at 7,2000 RPM and has a 256MB cache, which helps read operations faster. This is a great drive for gaming. You could, for example, have your favorite few games sitting on the faster NVMe drive for the best possible performance, then use the hard drive for games you play more casually, as well as packing in your extra documents, videos, photos, and music.

