Prime Members can get the Ring Video Doorbell Pro and an Echo Dot for $169 today

It’s a good day to be a Prime member as we wait for Amazon’s Prime Day to kick off on Monday. Right now, Prime members can get a Ring Video Doorbell Pro and a third-generation Echo Dot for $169, good for $130 off the list price of this bundle.

We reviewed the Ring Pro last August and really liked it, noting its customizable detection zones to help cut down on false alarms and its size, which is smaller than other Ring doorbells. It features 1080p HD video capture, live on-demand video and audio, motion activate alerts, two-way talk, and, as the inclusion of the Echo Dot suggests, it works with Alexa. It connects to your existing doorbell wiring, making it a more complex installation than the battery powered versions. While you can get live views as part of the package, to save and share your doorbell videos you need a Ring Protect Subscription at $3 a month or $30 a year.

In addition to the doorbell, you get the third generation Echo Dot. It’s a tiny speaker with good sound for its class. Although it’s not something you want to spend a lot of time using for serious music listening. Regardless, the Echo Dot is a great way to control your smart home devices including the Ring Video Doorbell Pro.

