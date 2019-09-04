Save 85% on a lifetime subscription to BoxHosting ($79)

Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
A good marketing campaign will likely involve a website startup. But finding a web host that’s reliable — and, at the same time, economical  — is difficult, which is what makes this offer for a lifetime subscription to BoxHosting so intriguing, especially since you can get it today at 85 percent off.

BoxHosting is the alternative we’ve all been waiting for. Unlike other web hosts, they provide customers with a reliable and secure place to park their internet sites and at a price that’s hard to beat. You simply sign up, either transfer your existing web presence or build a new one from scratch, and that’s it. It’ll always be ready and you won’t have to mess around with expensive renewal fees.

A lifetime subscription, which normally costs $540, offers enough space to host 500 websites (all with free SSL certificates) and up to 500 email inboxes. They boast 100 percent SSD storage based servers for a faster response time, and you’ll enjoy a 99.9 percent up-time. You’ll even get access to their easy-to-use website builder, so you can save on developer costs too.

Other web hosts offer mediocre services coupled with annual fees that border on being astronomical. So why use them when this one is better in every respect? Get a lifetime subscription to BoxHosting today for just $79, a savings of $460 off the regular price.

 
