Beef up your home security with Amazon's deep discounts on Eufy security cameras

Today you can bump up your home security on the cheap with Amazon's one-day sale on Eufy home security camera bundles and peripheral equipment. The bundles range in price from $166 to $350 depending on the number of cameras you want, and all of them are all-time low prices. We haven’t reviewed Eufy’s security systems, but we give high marks to the company’s robot vacuums and baby monitor. Here's what's on sale:

First up, we’ve got the most basic unit of Eufy’s system. The eufyCam E Wireless Home Security Camera System for $166.59Remove non-product link, that's the all-time low for this package, and down from its recent price of $238. This bundle comes with a base station and a single camera. The camera features 1080p video recording, a 365-day battery life claim, night vision, and an IP65 weatherproof rating. The cameras are suitable for indoor or outdoor mounting. This package comes with a 16GB microSD card and can record up to ten 30-second videos per day.

If one camera isn’t enough, you can pick up a two-camera eufyCam E system for $224Remove non-product link down from $320, and once again the all-time low. Finally, there’s the three camera package for $350Remove non-product link, instead of $500 (and another all-time low). And in addition to the camera systems, the eufy Security Entry Sensor is $20Remove non-product link down from about $28 and the all-time low.

[Today’s deal: Eufy security camera one-day sale on Amazon.]