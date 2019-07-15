The Jabra Elite 65t True Wireless Earphones have dropped to their lowest price of the year

There are tens of thousands of Prime Day deals to sift through, so we’re here to point out the ones worth your while. And this one definitely fits the bill: Amazon has slashed the price of the Jabra Elite 65t True Wireless Earphones to $120—Remove non-product linkthat’s good for 30 percent off and matches Black Friday’s all-time low.

The Jabra Elite 65t earned an editor’s choice in our review over at Macworld for a reason: They look good, they last long, and they sound great. They’re also waterproof, lightweight, and come with a two-year warranty against dust and water damage. Like Apple’s Airpods, the music will pause if you remove one of the buds from your ear and resume when you put it back, and you’ll get 90 minutes of listening time with just 15 minutes of charging.

But the most important part of any earphones is the sound, and the 65t delivers, with “clear, crisp mid- and high-frequency sound” that’s more balanced than the bassy AirPods. But what you’ll love the most is the price, so act fast before this Prime Day deal is gone forever.

