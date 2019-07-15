Newegg challenges Prime Day with a 'Fantastech' presale loaded with killer PC deals

Amazon isn’t the only store tossing around deals today. While Prime Day’s in full swing, Newegg’s rival Fantastech sale kicks off at 3p.m. Eastern/12 p.m. Pacific today, and the e-tailer’s building up to the big event with waves of deals kicking off every two hours. PC enthusiasts shouldn’t miss this! Some of the deals are, well, utterly fantastic.

These are our favorite of the bunch. All of these should be available until the Fantastech sale formally launches at noon Pacific time. We’ll keep an eye on this “presale” and update this article with any particularly enticing discounts as new ones roll out.

Corsair Carbide Series 175R mid-tower case: $55 ($15 off) with another $15 rebateRemove non-product link

Corsair’s Carbide Series 175R mid-tower case checks all the boxes for a $70 chassis, with a tempered glass panel, RGB lighting, a full-length PSU shroud, and plenty of room for liquid-cooling. But Newegg’s selling it for $55 as part of the Fantastech presale, with a $15 rebate card effectively knocking the price all the day down to a mere $40. That’s outstanding for a case like this.

Intel Core i9-9900KF: $440 ($40 off)Remove non-product link

Holy smokes! Intel processors don’t go on sale very often, and especially its flagship CPUs. The Core i9-9900KF is basically the 8-core, 16-thread, 5GHz-all-day titan of a processor known as the Core i9-9900K, but with the integrated graphics disabled. If you’re buying this chip, you’re buying it for gaming or heavy editing work, so you’re probably going to pair it with discrete graphics anyway. This sale saves you $60 off the price of the Core i9-9900K proper, and $40 off the KF version’s usual price.

AMD Ryzen 5 2600: $120 ($80 off)Remove non-product link

If you’re looking for something that’s cheaper than the fastest gaming CPU in the world, but still an incredibly versatile chip, don’t miss this deal. The 6-core, 12-thread Ryzen 5 2600 was a spectacular value pick last year even at full price, and while it’s since been usurped by the $200 Ryzen 5 3600, this is an outrageously good price for a killer piece of kit. It even comes with a cooler and three free months of Xbox Game Pass for PC!

HP S700 1TB SSD: $80Remove non-product link

This isn’t the fastest SSD in the world, but it isn’t the slowest either, and any modern SSD will run laps around pokey mechanical hard drive. This one gives you a whopping 1TB of capacity for just $80, well under a dime per gig. What else needs to be said? I’m probably going to spend my own money on one of these.

Team Group GX2 512GB SSD: $40 ($10 off)Remove non-product link

Likewise, this Team Group SSD also weighs in at significantly under $0.10/GB. C’mon: $40 for a 512GB SSD is just ludicrous.

Asus TUF FX504GM gaming laptop: $679 ($300 off)Remove non-product link

Asus

Finding a gaming laptop with entry-level graphics for a mere $700 is hard enough. Finding one that packs Nvidia’s 6GB GeForce GTX 1060 at that price? Damned near impossible—until today. You’ll probably want to upgrade the scant 256GB SSD before you load this up with games, but this is an unbelievable price on what should be a great 1080p gaming notebook, and you can save another $20 off the top using the code FANTECH92EA.

Pixio PX329 32-inch, 165Hz 1440p FreeSync display: $260 ($100 off)Remove non-product link

On paper, this monitor is loaded. Like, loaded. It’s big (32-inches), fast (165Hz), pixelicious (2560x1440 resolution), and ready to game with AMD’s stutter-killing FreeSync tech. IGN called it a super value at $400, and today, Newegg’s selling it for just $300, and you can get another $40 off using the code PIXIOSALE715.

MSI GeForce RTX 2060 Ventus: $309 ($50 off)Remove non-product link

We can’t really recommend Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 2060 GPUs at full price now that AMD’s awesome Radeon RX 5700 is here. But Newegg’s shaving $50 off this custom model when you use the code FANTECH14EA at checkout, and you’ll get free copies of Wolfenstein: Youngblood and Control as part of the deal. But that’s not all: Newegg’s throwing in a $15 rebate card too. That’s killer value for a solid 1440p gaming GPU capable of real-time ray tracing.

Watch out for graphics card deals that aren’t really deals as you shop today. This one is worth your money.

Asus VivoBook S15: $500 ($200 off)Remove non-product link

You don’t find laptops this sleek for this cheap very often. The VivoBook S15 comes in a thin, trim chassis with Asus’s minimalistic NanoEdge bezel for maximum screen size with a minimal footprint, and at just 0.71 inches thick and a hair under 4 lbs., it should fit into any backpack. This laptop should have decent brawn to go with its beauty, too: The VivoBook S15 comes equipped with Intel’s “Whiskey Lake Intel Core i5-8265U processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD.

Corsair Vengeance 750M 80 Plus Silver power supply: $65 ($25 off)Remove non-product link

More efficient power supplies make your desktop PC run quieter, cooler, and (obviously) use less power, but prices start climbing once you start shopping for units with 80 Plus ratings—especially if 80 Plus Bronze just won’t cut it. Today, Corsair’s 80 Plus Silver Vengeance 750M power supply is on sale for $65. That’s one of the best prices we’ve ever seen on a Silver-rated PSU with enough juice to operate a fully loaded single-GPU gaming rig, and to sweeten the pot even further, Newegg’s throwing in a $10 mail-in-rebate card. Remember to fill out that paperwork!

Of course, Newegg’s sale isn’t the only one today. Check out our curated roundup of the best Amazon Prime Day deals to find all sorts of tech going for deep, deep discounts.