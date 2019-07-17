Newegg's Fantastech extended sale: 6 incredible deals for PC enthusiasts

Forget about Amazon Prime Day. For PC enthusiasts, Newegg’s rival Fantastech sale was where you could find the real action with jaw-dropping sales on all sorts of computer hardware: CPUs, GPUs, laptops, storage, RAM, you name it. It’s winding down now, but for the first time ever, Newegg is throwing a “Fantastech extended sale” with even more enticing component sales over today and tomorrow.

We’ve sifted through them all to find the best—and believe me, these deals are great. The availability varies from deal to deal, so don’t hesitate if something tickles your fancy. Fair warning: You might need to subscribe to Newegg’s newsletter to take advantage of some of the deals.

Got it? Good. Here are the Newegg Fantastech extended sale deals you don’t want to miss:

AMD Ryzen 5 2600 for $120 ($80 off)Remove non-product link: The best CPU deal in recent memory is sticking around. This 6-core, 12-thread processor embarrasses Intel’s rival Core i5 chips even at full price, and at $80 it’s a no-brainer, even with 3rd-gen Ryzen CPUs freshly arrived. Three free months of Xbox Game Pass for PC is just icing on the cake.

Asus Phoenix GTX 1660 Ti for $250 ($35 off)Remove non-product link with promo code EMCTCUB46: Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 1660 Ti delivers killer gaming frame rates at 1440p or high refresh rate 1080p resolution, and it usually costs $280. It’s a steal for $250, even in this single-fan variation—though be aware that it does not include dedicated real-time ray tracing hardware. You need a GeForce RTX 20-series GPU for that.

PowerColor Red Dragon Radeon RX 570 for $120 ($10 off)Remove non-product link with promo code VGAPCJP77: If you don’t need a high-powered 1440p graphics card, the Radeon RX 570 delivers a great 1080p gaming experience for a lot cheaper. A whole lot cheaper. You might need to dial visual settings back from Ultra to High to hit 60fps, but this on-sale card also comes with three free months of Xbox Game Pass for PC.

WD My Book 10TB USB 3.0 external desktop drive for $160 ($50 off)Remove non-product link with promo code EMCTCUB37: A whopping 10TB of external storage for just $160 after a humongous discount? Yes, please. This isn’t a bare-bones solution, either: It comes loaded with WD software that takes the hassle out of backing up your data. If you don’t need quite this much external storage, the WD Elements 8TB USB 3.0 external drive is on sale for $125Remove non-product link if you use promo code EMCTCUA42.

Intel 660p NVMe SSDs: The first-ever NVMe SSD to use quad-level cell memory (and to great effect) is going for a song. The 1TB version is $85Remove non-product link with promo code EMCTCUB25 while the 2TB model is just $173Remove non-product link with promo code EMCTCUA22. Those prices are well under the $0.10/GB mark.

G.Skill Aegis 16GB (2x8GB) DDR4 3000 memory for $53Remove non-product link: Remember just a few months back when a decent memory kit would cost you your first born child? Not anymore. Stock up while you can.