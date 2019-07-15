Seagate's massive, feature-packed 10TB Backup Plus external drive is just $170 after a $100 discount

Amazon Prime Day is rife with awesome tech at cheap prices, the best of which you’ll find in our curated roundup of the best Prime Day deals. But this one is so good that it’s worth singling out: Prime members can snag the Seagate Backup Plus Hub 10TB external hard drive for $170, or a whopping $100 off its long-standing price.

Ten terabytes is a ton of storage, and Seagate’s drive uses a pair of USB 3.0 ports to shift data to your PC as fast as possible. PC? Mac? It doesn’t matter. This accommodates both, complete with included software that can automate the backup process. Seagate dubs it a “hub,” because you can connect cameras and flash drives to the device as well. It can also charge your mobile devices. Not bad for what’s essentially a humongous hard drive.

Very rarely, rival 10TB external drives can be found this cheap, but those tend to be basic models that lack the Seagate Backup Plus Hub’s extensive extra features.

This external hard drive's regular price has been $270 since September and hadn’t dipped below $250. Hopping on this for $170 is a no-brainer if you’re looking for big-time storage that you can take with you. Amazon Prime Day runs through midnight Pacific on Tuesday, but you (obviously) need to be a Prime subscriber to take advantage of the deal. You can sign up for a 30-day free trial if you want to give it a test run.

[Today’s deal: Seagate Backup Plus Hub 10TB external hard drive for $170.]