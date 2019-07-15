Acer's loaded Predator Helios 300 gaming laptop drops under $1,000 for Amazon Prime Day

The Acer Predator Helios 300 has dominated Amazon’s bestselling laptops list for years now, and it’s easy to see why: This thing manages to be popular, powerful, and affordable all at the same time. And until tomorrow night, it’s even cheaper thanks to a $201 discount applied for Amazon Prime Day.

The latest iteration of Acer’s modern classic packs in some serious hardware despite its modest $999 sale price: A Core i7-9750H processor and powerful GeForce GTX 1660 Ti graphics card feed a blazing-fast 144Hz IPS display, paired with 16GB of DDR4 RAM and a speedy, yet small 256GB NVMe SSD you’ll probably want to supplement with a more spacious drive to hold today’s massive games. Fortunately, this laptop’s easy to upgrade, and with its ports a-plenty and backlit keyboard, the Predator Helios 300 can be a potent game-ready road warrior.

If you don’t mind slightly slower (but still solid) gaming performance in order to save $100, last year’s version of the Acer Predator Helios 300 is also on sale for $899. It’s packing last-gen Core i7-8750H and GeForce GTX 1060 chips, but should be largely identical otherwise. We loved it.

You need to be an Amazon Prime subscriber to be eligible for the deal. If you’re not, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial to see what all the hubbub’s about. For even more delicious deals, check out our curated roundup of the best Amazon Prime Day sales.

[Today’s deal: Acer Predator Helios 300 for $999 on Amazon.]