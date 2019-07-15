Streamer's delight: Elgato's beloved video capture hardware is cheaper than ever

Whether they’re Twitch streamers, aspiring YouTube stars, or people simply looking to capture footage of their PC in action, video creators around the world swear by Elgato’s class-leading products. Good news: If you’re looking to kickstart your path to video stardom, a whole slew of Elgato gear is on sale as part of Amazon’s Prime Day blowout sale.

Better yet, all this Elgato hardware is hitting all-time low pricing. Being bought by Corsair has its advantages, it seems. The high-end Elgato Game Capture 4K60 Pro and room-brightening Key Light have never been cheaper. And we can’t say enough good things about the Stream Deck and Stream Deck Mini if you’re a streamer or mixing live video from multiple feeds. “Whether a hobbyist or a mid-grade professional, I think it could be a valuable tool in anyone’s streaming kit,” we wrote in our review of the big guy.

But enough chatter! Onto the all-time best Elgato deals:

If you're looking for a mic to pair with this Elgato gear, the HyperX QuadCast USB Condenser Gaming Microphone is on sale for $100 during Prime Day, down from its usual $140.

You’ll need to be an Amazon Prime subscriber to take advantage of all the best Prime Day deals. You can sign up for a free 30-day trial if needed and get in on these incredibly delicious deals without spending a dime on Amazon’s premium service. Just remember to cancel your subscription before the trial ends.