Amazon is selling a three-pack of Hue color bulbs with a hub for just $100 today.

If you’ve been on the fence about outfitting your house up with Hue bulbs because they’re just too damn expensive, this deal should push you over. Amazon is selling a kit with three color LED bulbs and a hub for $100, 38 percent off and the best price for a color Hue bundle we’ve ever seen.

The Philips Hue Color Ambience bulbs normally sell for $50 each and the hub retails for $60, so you don’t need to be a math whiz to see how great this deal is. Even if you factor in today’s Prime Day discount, which brings the bulbs down to $35 and the hub to $42, you’re still paying $47 less than you would if you bought each item separately.

While Philips recently announced a new line of Bluetooth bulbs, you’ll still need a hub for advanced capabilities such as routines and motions sensors, so this kit will future-proof your setup with support for up to 50 bulbs on a single hub. All three lights can work together or independently through the app, and of course they’re compatible with Alexa, Google Assistant, and. Siri voice commands. The Hue bulbs consistently top the list of the best smart bulbs, even with serious competition from cheaper manufacturers. Why? Because they’re bright, versatile, and endlessly customizable. And with today’s deal, they’re affordable now too.

This story, "This hugely discounted $100 Philips Hue color bulb kit is perfect for smart light newbies" was originally published by TechHive.

