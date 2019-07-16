Feast your ears on the Yamaha YAS-207BL, a top-notch soundbar with a wireless subwoofer, Bluetooth, and best of all, support for Virtual:X, DTS’s answer to Dolby Atmos.

An object-based format that bounces sound around your room to create a realistic 3D soundstage, DTS Virtual:X is growing in popularity in both theaters and living rooms, and the Yamaha YAS-207BL marks the first soundbar to support the format.

On sale for $205 on the second half of Amazon Prime Day (32 percent off its $300 list price), this TechHive's Editor's Choice for soundbars comes equipped with a pair of built-in tweeters, four woofers, and a wireless subwoofer that adds some extra oomph to your sound. If you’re having trouble hearing dialog, the aptly named “Clear Voice” feature can help you make out the words.

You can connect the soundbar to your TV and home theater components using its HDMI and Toslink ports (4K and HDR pass-through are supported), while Bluetooth support lets you stream tunes from your iOS or Android device. You can also control the YAS-207BL’s sound modes using the included remote or the Yamaha mobile app.

This story, "The first soundbar to support DTS Virtual:X sound is $95 off for Amazon Prime Day" was originally published by TechHive .