Grab the Blink XT2 security camera 3-pack for $160 (36% off)

Smart security cameras help you maintain peace of mind, but the price of security can be pretty high. Today, though, you can buy a three-pack of Blink XT2 outdoor/indoor smart security cameras for $160Remove non-product link, down from a list price of $250 and by far their lowest price ever.

These wireless security cameras come with plenty of handy features, such as two-year battery life, live-view recording capabilities, and two-way audio. You can also set customizable activity zones and record in up to 1080p HD video during the day, with infrared HD night vision kicking in at night. Contract-free cloud storage allows you to keep recordings for up to a year, while compatibility with Alexa means you can connect your cameras to other smart devices. In addition, these cameras are rugged enough to work indoors or outdoors.

