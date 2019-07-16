Deal

Grab the Blink XT2 security camera 3-pack for $160 (36% off)

You get contract-free cloud storage for up to a year, 2-year battery life, live-view recording, customizable activity zones, and 1080p resolution.

blink security cams
Blink

Smart security cameras help you maintain peace of mind, but the price of security can be pretty high. Today, though, you can buy a three-pack of Blink XT2 outdoor/indoor smart security cameras for $160, down from a list price of $250 and by far their lowest price ever.

These wireless security cameras come with plenty of handy features, such as two-year battery life, live-view recording capabilities, and two-way audio. You can also set customizable activity zones and record in up to 1080p HD video during the day, with infrared HD night vision kicking in at night. Contract-free cloud storage allows you to keep recordings for up to a year, while compatibility with Alexa means you can connect your cameras to other smart devices. In addition, these cameras are rugged enough to work indoors or outdoors.

[ Today's deal: three-pack of Blink XT2 outdoor/indoor smart security cameras for $160. ]

This story, "Grab the Blink XT2 security camera 3-pack for $160 (36% off)" was originally published by TechHive.

