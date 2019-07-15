Amazon has slashed prices on our favorite Samsung and Google Android phones for Prime Day

Instead of buying something you don’t need this Prime Day, you can treat yourself to something you’re actually going to use: a new phone. Amazon has some killer deals today on the hottest smartphones from Samsung, Google, and more, so break out your membership and start shopping.

And if you’re looking for even more hand-picked Prime Day deals, check out our Prime Day landing page.

Samsung phones

Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+

Samsung Galaxy S10+, 128GB, all colors - $300 off

Samsung Galaxy S10+, 512GB, all colors - $300 off

Samsung Galaxy S10e, 128GB, all colors - $200 off

The Galaxy S10 family is only a few months old, but Amazon is already taking hundreds of dollars off the MSRP, making one of the best phones of the year even more appealing. With a triple camera and a stunning curved 6.4-inch or 6.1-inch display, the S10 and S10+ are contenders for smartphone of the year, while the S10e offers a dual camera and a “flat design,” while still offering a top-of-the-line Snapdragon 855 processor. And while we’ve tracked numerous deals through carriers, these are the best prices we’ve seen on unlocked models.

Galaxy Note 9

Samsung Galaxy Note 9, 128GB, all clolors - $250 off

Samsung Galaxy Note 9, 512GB, all colors - $250 off

The launch of the Galaxy Note 10 might be just around the corner, but with a reported price tag north of a thousand bucks, you might want to consider these all-time-low Amazon prices on a Note 9 instead. You’ll get a Snapdragon 845 processor, 6.4-inch Infinity Display, dual camera, and, of course, the S Pen, which is powered by Bluetooth for remote control of apps.

Galaxy S9/S9+

Samsung Galaxy S9, 128GB, all colors - $250 off

Samsung Galaxy S9, 256GB, all colors - $250 off

Samsung Galaxy S9+, 128GB, all colors - $250 off

Samsung Galaxy S9+, 256GB, all colors - $250 off

Like the Note 9, the Galaxy S9 has last year’s processor and last year’s design, but that doesn’t mean it’s still not a great phone in 2019. And these Prime Day discounts make it even sweeter. The normal prices of these phones (starting at $600 for the S9 and $700 for the S9+) are good to begin with, and an extra $250 off makes them very hard to resist.

Google phones

Google Pixel 3/3 XL

Google Pixel 3 XL, 64GB, all colors - $260 off

Google Pixel 3 XL, 128GB, all colors - $260 off

Google Pixel 3a

Google Pixel 3a, 64GB, all colorsRemove non-product link - $399 with a free $100 Amazon gift card

Whether you want a premium phone or a mid-range one, Amazon has you covered with these Pixel deals. The Pixel 3 XL brings a 6.3-inch display, dual front cameras, and the latest and greatest version of Android, along with a three-year update guarantee and the best photo-taking experience you can get in a smartphone. The Pixel 3a, on the other hand, has a lesser processor and display, but it has a great battery and the same rear camera as the 3 XL, making it a steal for $399—and with the free $100 Amazon card that comes with it you can get a case or a set of wired earphones—because the 3a comes with a headphone jack!

Other phones

LG Stylo 4, 32GB, Prime ExclusiveRemove non-product link - $160

At its regular $250 price, the LG Style 4 is a surprisingly great phone, but at $160, it’s an easy recommendation. Think of it as a Note 9 for the budget-minded professional.

Razer Phone 2, 64GB, Mirror Black Finish - $400 (50% off)

Razer didn’t exactly burn up the charts with the $800 Phone 2, but at 50 percent off, it’s an intriguing option. With the fastest screen you can get in any smartphone—a 120Hz 5.72-inch Quad HD LCD—vapor chamber cooling and customizable Chroma RGB lighting, the Razer Phone 2 is an under-the-radar great handset at this price.

Cables

AmazonBasics Double Nylon Braided USB A Cable with Lightning Connector, 6 feetRemove non-product link - 42% off

AmazonBasics Double Braided Nylon USB Type-C to Micro-B, 10 feet Remove non-product link- 42% off

You can never have enough charging cables, and they can never be long enough. Amazon is running a deal on its AmazonBasics cables for Android phones and iPhones, with a variety of colors and lengths, all for excellent prices. So even if you’re not buying a new phone, you should grab one (or a dozenRemove non-product link) before Prime Day ends.