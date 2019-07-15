The best Prime Day laptop deals that you won't find on Amazon

Though Amazon Prime Day is where you’ll find an enormous number of tech deals this week, we’ve curated deals at Newegg, Dell, and other sites to find the best alternatives for laptop sales and other PC discounts.

Why? Because Amazon can’t offer the best deals on everything, and other retailers and even PC makers themselves are offering heavy discounts to shoppers already on the hunt for bargains. We hand-picked these deals based on the discount itself, plus our own knowledge and experience with the product.

It’s also worth checking back periodically. Vendors tend to update deals throughout the day, and we expect more to come.

B&H

Like many other vendors, B&H (and its partners) are trying to unload Nvidia GTX-class notebooks -- which are still solid machines! This Dell Alienware 17 R5Remove non-product link laptop is $2,199, a whopping $1,450 or 40 percent off. It features a 2.9-GHz Core i9, an Nvidia GTX 1080, 32GB of memory and a 256GB SSD/1TB hard drive, all behind a 1440p 120Hz display. There are limited supplies, though; if you miss it, Amazon sells it for $2,699.

B&H would also like you to consider a pair of Lenovo gaming notebooks: the Lenovo 15.6-inch Legion Y7000Remove non-product link sports a Core i7-8750H and an Nvidia GTX 1060, along with 16GB of memory and a 512GB SSD. But it's on sale for $1,099, a 31 percent discount over the $1,599 price. Amazon sells it for $1,189 if you missed this limited-time offer.

If you're looking for a more basic business laptop, we like this 15.6-inch Lenovo IdeaPad S340Remove non-product link for $599, 29 percent or $250 off) the $849 retail price. You're getting a hefty 12GB of memory and a 512GB SSD for the price, with a quad-core Core i5-8265 and 1080p display behind it. A similar IdeaPad (with the same processor, but less memory and storage sells for $919 on Amazon. Solid deal!

Dell

The Dell Alienware m15Remove non-product link is on sale for $1,699.99, a 29 percent discount from the normal price of $2,409.99. This appears to be the original m15 we saw in October 2018, rather than the four-star updated version we reviewed in June. But with a 9th-gen Core i7, GeForce RTX 2070, and a 144Hz display, this might be a good opportunity to snag a great gaming laptop that Dell’s pushing out the door. Be aware, though: This is a doorbuster, and there will be limited quantities. (If you miss it, Amazon has a slightly less powerful version of the M15 (Core i7-8750H, RTX 2060)Remove non-product link on sale for $1,599.

The Dell G5 15 Gaming LaptopRemove non-product link isn’t a Dell doorbuster, and it’s on sale for $699, 26 percent off the MSRP of $949. Inside is a Core i5-8300H Coffee Lake-H gaming processor, as well as a solid GeForce GTX 1050Ti. A solid 8GB of memory and a 256GB of storage round it out.

Daniel Masaoka/IDG Dell's XPS 13 9380 is the same size as its predecessor, but Dell managed to squeeze the camera into the top at last.

The Dell XPS 13Remove non-product link consistently earns PCWorld’s Editor’s Choice awards, because it’s simply so dang fast for a standard productivity laptop, even a “Whiskey Lake” Core i5. The discount isn’t bad: Its $999 sale price is 17 percent off of a $1,199.99 regular price. If you’re looking for something with a bit beefier specs, try out this Dell XPS 13Remove non-product link with 512GB of storage and 16GB of memory for $1,159, or 26 percent off the $1,559.99 MSRP.

Dell’s Dell Alienware 25 Monitor (AW2518H)Remove non-product link may not be a notebook, but it’s a good complement to an existing system. Boasting Nvidia G-Sync technology behind its 24.5-inch, 240-Hz display, the Alienware 25 is $449.99, 36 percent off its normal $699.99 sale price. But it’s a limited-quantity doorbuster, so act fast.

Heck, if you’re looking for a display that gets down into the realm of an impulse buy, both the Dell 24 Monitor S2419HRemove non-product link ($139.99, 42 percent off the $239 MSRP) and the Dell 27 Monitor SE2719HRemove non-product link ($149.99, 40 percent off the $249.99 MSRP) are both good ideas for a large secondary display for a laptop. Again, these are doorbusters, so jump on them fast if you’re interested. Dell’s also selling the Dell 24 Gaming Monitor (S2419HGF)Remove non-product link for $179.99, 39.8 percent off. It’s a 1080p monitor, but 144Hz and Nvidia G-Sync Compatible.

Newegg

Newegg’s running its own Fantastech sales, and so far, the results have been pretty close to fantastic. We have our own dedicated article on the best deals, but here’s a few laptops you should be aware of:

Asus

Finding a gaming laptop with entry-level graphics for a mere $700 is hard enough. Finding one that packs Nvidia’s 6GB GeForce GTX 1060 at that price? Try the ASUS TUF FX504GM-WH51Remove non-product link: on sale for $699, about 42 percent off from the normal $999 MSRP. You’ll probably want to upgrade the scant 256GB SSD before you load this up with games, but this is an unbelievable price on what should be a great 1080p gaming notebook, and you can save another $20 off the top using the code FANTECH92EA.

You don’t find laptops this sleek for this cheap very often. The Asus VivoBook S15, on sale for $500 (or 40 percent off the retail price of $700) comes in a thin, trim chassis with Asus’s NanoEdge bezel for maximum screen size with a minimal footprint. At just 0.71 inches thick and a hair under 4 lbs., it should fit into any backpack. This laptop should have decent brawn to go with its beauty, too: The VivoBook S15 comes equipped with Intel’s “Whiskey Lake Intel Core i5-8265U processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD.

Microsoft

Microsoft has its own list of Prime Day sales, but the OS vendor/laptop maker/reseller looks like it’s sort of thrown in the towel. Its list of sales is pretty anemic.

One option could be the Asus TUF FX505GD-WH71 gaming notebookRemove non-product link, which looks similar to the FX504GM that Newegg is discounting in its own Fantastech sale. The version that Microsoft is selling is $749.99, 31 percent off the MSRP of $1,099. It boasts a slightly less powerful GTX 1050, versus the 1060 that Newegg’s model includes. On the other hand, it includes 16GB of memory plus a pretty fast 1TB hybrid SSHD. And a free mouse!

We’re also told that Microsoft won’t be discounting Surface laptops and tablets for Prime Day, though Best Buy is. Best Buy is selling the Surface Laptop 2Remove non-product link for $999, 23 percent off the normal $1,299 selling price.

Additional reporting by Brad Chacos. Updated at 10:15 AM with additional deals from B&H.