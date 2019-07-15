Deal

Two of our favorite Sonos smart speakers are getting Prime Day discounts

Snag the latest Sonos One voice-controlled smart speaker and the Sonos Beam smart soundbar. Both received our Editors' Choice awards.

sonos deals
Sonos

Amazon Prime Day can become ground zero for mediocre tech gear... but in between the crud you can find some true gems like the 2nd-gen Sonos One smart speaker and Sonos Beam soundbar. Both carry that awesome Sonos pedigree, and both received our Editors’ Choice award.

Well, to be perfectly accurate, we reviewed the first-gen Sonos One, and not the model on sale. However, there are no material changes to the second-gen model that’s now $179 (a 28 percent discount) and includes a $50 Amazon gift card. For this second-gen model, Sonos simply increased internal memory, improved the processor, and added Bluetooth Low Energy.

The Sonos One is an entry-level Sonos speaker that boasts Alexa voice-control support. It sounds great despite its low price, and you can use it to control your entire multi-room Sonos system—from this speaker directly or from any Amazon Echo. 

Next up is the Sonos Beam soundbar and two $50 Amazon gift cards for $359. That’s $136 less than what the entire bundle would otherwise cost. As we wrote in our 4-star review, “The Sonos Beam is easy to recommend, especially if you’re already invested in the Sonos ecosystem. It delivers plenty of bang for the buck: huge bass response, Alexa support, room equalization via Sonos Trueplay, Apple AirPlay 2 support, and more. It puts out enough volume to satisfy most people—more than you might think possible, given its size.”

