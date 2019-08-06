Save over 90% on a lifetime of cloud backup with Degoo (from $50)

Want to keep your digital files safe? Eliminate the risk of losing them all to hardware failure, cyber crime, and more with Degoo Premium. They offer a range of plans to suit every need and all are currently discounted by at least 94 percent, so now’s the perfect time to buy in.

File loss occurs for a variety of reasons. These range from hardware malfunctions, to malware infections, and even to human error. With all of these possible threats, it’s no wonder then that people lose files from time to time. But it doesn’t have to be that way. You can mitigate each of these threats and enjoy added benefits too with a subscription to Degoo Premium.

Degoo provides an ample amount of cloud space with which to backup your files. They’ll be easily accessible to you across all your devices and kept secure from hackers thanks to their 256-bit AES encryption. Simply back up your files on a regular basis and, should you ever suffer a catastrophic loss, you can easily restore your file system to like new condition.

While they offer several subscription packages, their most valuable is the Lifetime 10TB Backup Plan. This gives as much backup space as a family needs to backup a warehouse full of documents, albums worth of photos, music files, videos, and more. You can schedule regular backups, and it offers more space that DropBox, Google Drive, and OneDrive combined.

Don’t need 10TB of backup space? Then choose one of their smaller 1TB, 2TB, or 3TB plans and enjoy all the same benefits for life, just with a comparatively smaller price tag.

The Degoo Premium Lifetime 10TB Backup Plan is normally worth $3600 but, if you purchase now, you’ll get it for just $99.99 — a savings of 97% off retail. Or, pay just $49.99 for their Lifetime 1TB plan, $59.99 for Lifetime 2TB plan, or $69.99 for their Lifetime 3TB plan.

Degoo Premium: Lifetime 10TB Backup Plan - $99.99



See Deal

Like this deal? Check out Vault — you’ll get four premium tools, including NordVPN and Dashlane, to supercharge your online security. Try it free for 14 days now!

Prices subject to change.