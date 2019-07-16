This 32-inch Toshiba cord-cutting TV has dropped to $100 on Prime Day

Smart TVs are a cord-cutter’s dream, combining the functionality of a streaming device with a TV for a one-stop streaming hub. But whether you’re a cord-cutter or a cable subscriber, smart TVs can bring convenience to your entertainment setup. And now during Amazon Prime day, you can do it on the cheap with a discount on Toshiba’s 32-inch 720p smart LED TV (Fire TV edition)Remove non-product link, bringing it to $100 from a list price of $180.

This TV has plenty of features you might expect in an HDTV: three HDMI inputs and other input/output options, 720p HD picture quality, and customizable picture settings. More exciting, though, is the built-in Fire TV functionality, which allows you to use the Alexa digital assistant smarts to find content across live TV and streaming content. The included Voice Remote allows you to issue commands from anywhere in the room, as well as navigate to your streaming apps and control other TV functions. In addition, that Alexa capability allows you to use other Alexa skills, such as controlling other smart devices and conducting searches.

This smart TV has 4.1 stars out of 5 across nearly 5,000 user reviews.

