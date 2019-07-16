Prime Day has brought discounts on some of our favorite Fitbit trackers, but the sales aren’t over just yet. Today Amazon is selling the Black/Graphite Charge 3 for $120Remove non-product link, which matches the lowest price we’ve ever seen for this band.

The Charge 3 isn’t as full-features as the Versa or Ionic watches, but it’s still one of the most advanced trackers you’re going to find. With a full touch screen and a super-cool inductive button that blends into the body of the band, the Charge 3 does just enough: alarms, timers, notifications, weather, and, of course, exercise and sleep tracking. And it’s got seven-day battery life to boot.

So if you don’t want a full smartwatch but still want something that’s more powerful than a fitness tracker, the Charge 3 is what you want, especially at this price. So go get one.

[Today’s deal: Fitbit Charge 3 for $120 on AmazonRemove non-product link]

This story, "The Fitbit Charge 3’s Prime Day discount brings it down to an all-time-low price" was originally published by Macworld .