Keep an eye on your valuables with all-time-low prices on Tile Bluetooth trackers

If your keys, wallet, or laptop (ugh!) have an evil tendency to disappear just when you need them, these diminutive Bluetooth trackers can help you pin down their hiding place.

Mentioned in this article Tile Pro $19.99 MSRP $35.00 See it on Amazon

Winner of PCWorld’s coveted Editors’ Choice award, a two-pack of the Tile ProRemove non-product link is selling for $33 (45 percent off) during the second half of Amazon Day, along with various configurations of the less expensive Tile Mate and Tile SlimRemove non-product link. The best value is the $40 bundle that includes two Tile mates and two Tile SlimsRemove non-product link, an all-time low for this package.

Each of these Tile trackers work the same way: just slip them into your wallet, purse, or backpack, and the Tile app lets you “ring” the tracker, handy if your wallet happened to slip under a sofa cushion.

You can also stick a Tile tracker on a phone or laptop (adhesives are sold separately), or you can clip your key ring to the Tile Pro or Tile Mate. The Tile app keeps track of the last place it saw your Tile sensor, while a community finder feature lets fellow Tile users update the location of your lost valuable whenever they’re in range.

The main difference between the various Tile trackers is range, with the rugged Pro model boasting a 300-foot range compared to 150 feet for the Tile Mate. The Tile Slim only has a 100-foot range, but its ultra-trim profile (just 2.4mm) makes it ideal for slipping into a wallet or purse pocket. here's everything that's on sale:

Tile Pro with replaceable battery (2-pack, black)Remove non-product link : $33

Tile Pro with replaceable battery (2-pack, black and white)Remove non-product link : $49

Tile Pro with replaceable battery (4-pack, 2 x black and 2 x white)Remove non-product link : $79

Tile SlimRemove non-product link :$20

Tile Mate with replaceable battery and Tile Slim (4-pack, 2 x Mate, 2 x Slim)Remove non-product link : $40

Be sure to check out our main Amazon Prime Day page for dozens of additional deals on everything from cell phone and fitness trackers to TVs and PC components.